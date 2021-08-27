Inter-School ZL tournament begins in Shopian

The Tournament was conducted by Youth Services and Sports Department Shopian under the supervision of District Youth Services and Sports Officer (DYSSO) Shopian, Gurmukh Singh Dutta, who was also the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dutta said that it is a matter of great pleasure that the players were happy and enthusiastic to participate in the tournament and appreciated the Incharge Zonal Officers and the field staff for making enough preparations for the successful conduct of the tournament.