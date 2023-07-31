Inter-school zonal level tournament takes off at GBHSS Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah: Inter School Zonal Level tournament for Under 19 for Boys & Girls in the disciplines of Chess, Carrom, Athletics, Wrestling, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Table Tennis, Tug of war began here today in Government Higher Secondary School Bhaderwah.

The Inaugural match for Kabbadi GBHSS Bhaderwah defeated GHSS Sartingal by 17 point. In volleyball, GHSS Boys Bhaderwah defeated GHSS Sartingal by 2 -0 sets, while GHSS Bhalra defeated GHSS Chinta 2-1.

Earlier, Principal of the host school Anis Ahmed declared the tournament open in the presence of field staff of YSS Zone Bhaderwah. The Principal advised the players to play the game for the sake of the game and maintain discipline.