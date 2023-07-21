Inter-staff football tournament begins at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar, July 21: Director National Institute of Technology (NIT) Prof (Dr) Sudhakar Yedla on Friday inaugurated 3 match inter-staff football tournament 2023 on the campus.
The tournament is being organised by the Department of Physical Education NIT Srinagar. Dr Manoj Kumar was representing the teaching staff while the non-teaching staff was led by Deputy Registrar Administration Faisal Irshad.
The inaugural function was attended by Director NIT Srinagar, Prof (Dr) Sudhakar Yedla. While Dr. Srinibash Mishra, SAS Coordinator, and other dignitaries were also present at the event.
On the occasion, Prof Yedla applauded the role of Physical Education Department in organizing sports activities round the year and assured his full support to the department.
He encouraged the players to give their best on the field and to cherish the spirit of competition, reminding them that the true essence of sports lies in friendships and companionship.
With the Director's kind words and blessings, both football teams felt inspired and motivated to give their all in the tournament.
In his message, Institute's Registrar, Prof Syed Kaiser Bukhari said over the past several years, NIT Srinagar has developed state-of-the-art sports facilities on the campus.
"Sports bring people together, and such tournaments are important in providing a stress-free environment on the campus. We will continue to support such events in the future," he said.
The showdown featured a nail-biting clash between the Teaching and Non-Teaching staff of NIT Srinagar, both teams showcased their relentless determination. The match concluded with a draw, each team scored 2-2 goals.