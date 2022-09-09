Inter-State Badminton Championship | J&K Girls clinch bronze medal in North Zone

Jammu, Sep 9: Secretary, Youth Services and Sports (YSS) and Tourism departments, Sarmad Hafeez along with Secretary, J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gull toured many sports facilities of the district today and inspected the newly set up and existing sports infrastructure here.
The Secretary during the tour also made surprise visit to sports centres, inspected coaching classes and also interacted with trainees. He sought feedback from them to improve the standard of coaching and learning in these centres.
During the tour, Sarmad Hafeez also inspected the historic M. A Stadium and adjoining Indoor Sports Complex and gave on-spot directions to the concerned officers for necessary repairs and renovations.
Sarmad Hafeez while speaking on the occasion said that it is heartening to see J&K hosting many national championships this year and our players taking an active part in sports and shining in different games like their counterparts from the rest of the country. “The remarkable thing about sports is that it teaches us to be part of a team, communicate with others, and adapt to different situations and equips us with life-changing experiences”, he added.
Meanwhile, in the ongoing Inter-State Badminton Championship, the J&K team bagged a bronze medal in the Girl’s Junior category, while Haryana clinched gold and Delhi settled for a silver medal.