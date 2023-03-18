Inter-State Volleyball Kabaddi Competitions conclude at Kathua

Srinagar, Mar 18: Under J&K Government’s Rural Sports initiative, Volleyball and Kabaddi competitions at Panchyat Taryara (Barnoti) were organised by DDC, BDC, PRI in collaboration with the Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K in Kathua.
Hundreds of young sports enthusiasts participated in the competitions.
Director, Youth Services and Sports (YS&S) J&K, Subash Chibber who was the chief guest on the occasion appreciated the efforts of co-organisers for channelising the sport’s talent of young blood through such activities. He stated that it’s heartening to see such talented youth utilizing their energies in the most constructive manner.
“Sports has a vital role in eradicating bad behaviour in youth and it works as a supplement for inculcating discipline and a sense of responsibility in people. Current dispensation under the able leadership of Lt. Governor is committed to engaging youth in sports activities across J&K and we are seeing a visible change in youth towards Games and Sports,” Director YS&S added. Deputy Director, YSS Jatinder Mishra, DYSSO Kathua Sunil Kumar along with other senior officials of the Department and district-level field staff of the Department of Youth Services and Sports was also present on this occasion.