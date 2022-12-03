Inter-Zonal athletic meet inaugurated in Pulwama

Srinagar Dec 3: Inter zonal district level Annual athletic meet organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports was inaugurated on Saturday at Open Sports Stadium Lelhar Pulwama.
All age groups of boys and girls are participating in the sports meet which will conclude on December 6.
Athletes from various sports zones of the district thronged to the venue on Saturday with great zeal and enthusiasm to showcase their talent. The ground presented a festive look right from the morning, as the athletes were very excited to take part in their favourite field and track events.