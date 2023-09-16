Sports
Inter-Zonal District Level Athletics Meet commences in Kishtwar
Kishtwar, Sep 15: The exhilarating Inter-Zonal District-Level Athletics meet for U/17 boys and girls commenced on Thursday here on the Chowgan Grounds. District Youth Services and Sports Officer, Kherati Lal Sharma is supervising the .
Deputy Commissioner Dr. Devansh Yadav was the Chief Guest on the occasion. He was accorded a hearty reception with a guard of honor by the sports teachers and employees of the Sports Department.
The teacher trainees and the Resource persons of the ongoing Refresher Course being conducted by the District Sports & Youth Services Department, also graced the event with their presence, adding to the grandeur of the occasion.