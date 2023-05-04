Inter-Zonal district level Carrom competitions inaugurated in Pulwama

Srinagar: Inter-zonal district level Carrom competitions were inaugurated by Joint Director Kashmir Department of Youth Services and Sports Waseem Raja at Synthetic Hockey turf Pulwama on Thursday.

In the event competitions of all age groups in both boys and girls sections are being held.

The event is being organized by the Department of Youth Services and Sports in coordination with the District Administration Pulwama.

The student players from sports zones of Tral, Pulwama, Kakapora, Tahab, Shadimarg, Lurgam, Pampore and Awantipora are participating in the events.