Inter-Zonal district level Carrom competitions inaugurated in Pulwama

Srinagar: Inter-zonal district level Carrom competitions were inaugurated by Joint Director Kashmir Department of Youth Services and Sports Waseem Raja at Synthetic Hockey turf Pulwama on Thursday.
In the event competitions of all age groups in both boys and girls sections are being held.
The event is being organized by the Department of Youth Services and Sports in coordination with the District Administration Pulwama.
The student players from sports zones of Tral, Pulwama, Kakapora, Tahab, Shadimarg, Lurgam, Pampore and Awantipora are participating in the events.
JD Sports stressed upon the officials of the Department to promote sports culture in their respective Districts and assured of every help in taking their genuine demands to the higher-ups.
He in his detailed speech appreciated the efforts of the Kashmir-based District Youth Services and Sports Officers (DYSSOs) for organising activities pertaining to the scheduled activities for youth with special needs.
He applauded the efforts of DYSSO Pulwama and his team for organising the G20 Walkathon in an innovative manner and expected that such initiatives would be carried out in future as well with the same dedication and commitment.