Inter zonal district-level tournament commences in Kishtwar

Kishtwar, July 22: The fervour of sportsmanship and youthful talent was on full display today as the U-14 and U-17 Boys Inter Zonal District Level tournament commenced here at the prestigious Chowgan Grounds.
The tournament has been organised by the Youth Services & Sports Department, under the guidance of Director Youth Services & Sports, J&K, Subash Chander Chiber.
The tournament was inaugurated with great enthusiasm by the Chief Guest, Rajinder Singh, Additional SP in the presence of Vishal Kumar, DySP, the Guest of Honor and Kharati Lal Sharma, District Youth Services & Sports Officer.
The participating teams have been selected from different Zones after intense competition at the Inter School Zonal Level Tournament, held across all zones of the District.
The opening day witnessed a massive congregation of sports enthusiasts, players, and sports officials, all excited to witness the thrilling contests.
In his inaugural address, Chief Guest Rajinder Singh urged the youth of the district to exhibit their exceptional talents in their favourite games. He emphasized the significance of hard work as key to success, stating that without dedication, achieving success becomes exceedingly difficult.
The Chief Guest further encouraged the players to give their best and compete with sportsperson spirit & as a team.