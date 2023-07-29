Inter Zonal District Level tournament showcases promising talent in Kishtwar

The competition featured the Under 17 Girls Category, with participants showcasing their expertise in the disciplines of deferent Games. In addition, the Under 17 Girls Category saw exciting matches in the disciplines of kabaddi, kho-kho, Tug of war, Rope Skipping and Badminton. The matches took place at the Chowgan Ground.

The presence of officials from the Youth Services and Sports District Kishtwar added to the prestige of the event.

The tournament saw an impressive turnout, with a total of 180 students from different Zones of the District enthusiastically participating in the event.