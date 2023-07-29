Inter Zonal District Level tournament showcases promising talent in Kishtwar
Kishtwar, July 29: The ongoing Inter Zonal District Level Tournament organised under the guidance of Director Youth Services and Sports, Jammu and Kashmir, Subash Chander Chiber and under the supervision of District Youth Services and Sports Officer, Kherati Lal Sharma, witnessed an impressive display of skills and sportsmanship.
The competition featured the Under 17 Girls Category, with participants showcasing their expertise in the disciplines of deferent Games. In addition, the Under 17 Girls Category saw exciting matches in the disciplines of kabaddi, kho-kho, Tug of war, Rope Skipping and Badminton. The matches took place at the Chowgan Ground.
The presence of officials from the Youth Services and Sports District Kishtwar added to the prestige of the event.
The tournament saw an impressive turnout, with a total of 180 students from different Zones of the District enthusiastically participating in the event.
Their enthusiasm, sportsmanship, and dedication were evident throughout the matches, creating an atmosphere of excitement and healthy competition.
The Inter District Zonal Level Tournament serves as a platform to nurture young talent, encouraging them to excel in their chosen disciplines. It promotes values such as teamwork, discipline, and resilience, fostering holistic development among the participants.
The winners of the U/17 Girls are Kabaddi-Drabshalla zone, Kho-kho-Padder zone, Tug of war-Kishtwar zone, Badminton-Kishtwar zone and Rope skipping-Kishtwar zone.