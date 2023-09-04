Inter-Zonal sports Competition kicks off at Baramulla

Baramulla: The Baramulla district is buzzing with excitement as the Inter-Zonal/ Inter-School Hockey, Handball, and Football Competition for boys under 14 and 17, as well as girls' football under 14 and 17, began today at two prestigious venues.

The Girls' Football event is taking place at the HS Ground Khawaja Bagh, while the Boys' Football, Hockey, and Handball competitions are hosted at the Showkat Ali Stadium Khawaja Bagh.

The grand inauguration of this sports extravaganza was graced by Senior Zonal Physical Education Officer, Ichpal Singh, who was joined by other Zonal Physical Education Officers from the department.

This sporting trio competition has drawn enthusiastic participation from all 18 educational zones within the district.

This sporting spectacle has been expertly organized by the Department of Youth Services & Sports, District Baramulla, and promises thrilling matches and displays of exceptional talent. The event commenced on September 4 and is set to conclude on September 7.