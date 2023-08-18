Inter-Zonal Table Tennis competition concludes at Baramulla

Baramulla, Aug 18: The Department of Youth Services and Sports, District Baramulla, successfully concluded the exhilarating inter-school inter-zonal district-level table tennis competition for boys and girls under the age categories of 14, 17, and 19.
The grand finale took place today at the Indoor Stadium Khawaja Bagh, showcasing the remarkable talent & sportsmanship of young athletes from various educational institutions.
In a riveting clash, the Girls' Under 19 category final witnessed an intense battle between Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Uri and GHSS Bomai. GHSS Uri displayed exceptional prowess and determination, securing victory in this fiercely contested match and emerging as champions.
Meanwhile, the Boys' Under 19 category final saw a thrilling showdown between BHSS Bijhama & BHSS Doabgah, with BHSS Bijhama emerging triumphant & showcasing their exceptional skills.
Continuing the exciting competition, the Under 17 Boys' category final witnessed a heated match between Zone Chandanwari and Zone Rohama. The spirited performance by Zone Chandanwari led them to victory. In the Girls' Under 17 category, the final clash took place between Zone Chandanwari and Zone Dangerpora and Zone Chandanwari emerged victorious, highlighting their exceptional sportsmanship and strategic gameplay.
The youngest talents, competing in the Under 14 category, also showcased their table tennis skills. The final match of the Boys and Girls category was held between Zone Chandanwari and Zone Dangerpora with Zone Chandanwari emerging as the proud winners, leaving a lasting impression with their remarkable display of talent.
The successful conclusion of this inter-school/ inter-zonal table tennis competition serves as a testament to the commitment of the participating schools, coaches, and athletes.
The DYSSO Baramulla, Jatinder Singh extended his heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and participants for their outstanding efforts and determination.