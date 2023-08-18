Inter-Zonal Table Tennis competition concludes at Baramulla

Baramulla, Aug 18: The Department of Youth Services and Sports, District Baramulla, successfully concluded the exhilarating inter-school inter-zonal district-level table tennis competition for boys and girls under the age categories of 14, 17, and 19.

The grand finale took place today at the Indoor Stadium Khawaja Bagh, showcasing the remarkable talent & sportsmanship of young athletes from various educational institutions.