Inter Zonal tournament showcases promising talent in Kishtwar

Kishtwar: The Inter Zonal District Level Tournament continued in Kishtwar with great enthusiasm and fervor, under the guidance of Director Youth Services and Sports, Jammu and Kashmir, Subash Chander Chiber.

The sports tournament has been organised under the supervision of District Youth Services and Sports Officer, Karati Lal Sharma and witnessed an impressive display of skill and sportsmanship.

The competition featured the Under 17 Boys Category, where participants showcased their expertise in different disciplines such as kabaddi, kho-kho, tug of war, rope skipping, volleyball, and badminton. The exhilarating matches were held at the Chowgan Ground.

The presence of officials from the Youth Services and Sports District Kishtwar added to the prestige of the event, signifying the support given to the budding athletes.

The tournament saw an outstanding turnout, with a total of 180 students hailing from different zones participating enthusiastically. Throughout the matches, their spirit, sportsmanship, and dedication were evident, creating an atmosphere of excitement and healthy competition.