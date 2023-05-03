Sports
Inter-Zonal tournaments commence in Srinagar
Srinagar, May 3: The Inter School Zonal Level Competitions organised by the different zones of Srinagar Youth Services and Sports Department have commenced in the district
The statement said the activities are being conducted per the calendar of activities issued by the Directorate of Youth Services and Sports.
Zonal Physical Education Officers have conducted various sports activities to involve more and more students towards sports activities and keep them away from drugs.
The zones have conducted activities of Chess, Carom, Rope Skipping, TinnyKoits, Badminton, and Roadrace for Boys and Girls students in the Under-14 age groups.