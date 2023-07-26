Inter-Zone Cycling Championship | Soliha Zahoor bags gold medal

Srinagar: Soliha Zahoor, a budding cyclist from R P School Nagbal, achieved a remarkable feat by securing the first position and clinching the gold medal at the District Level Inter-Zone Cycling Competition organised by the District Youth Service and Sports in Ganderbal.

The event witnessed fierce competition from cyclists across the district, but Soliha's exceptional skills and unwavering commitment set her apart.

“This victory comes on the heels of her recent triumph at the Kashmir Level Cycling Competition, where she grabbed the second position just two weeks ago. Soliha's consistent performances have not only made her school and district proud but have also earned her widespread recognition in the sporting community.”