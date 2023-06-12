Inter Zone District Level Athletic competition commences

Ramban, June 12: Inter-Zone District Level Athletic Competitions for under-17 and 14 boys and girls commenced at the district Police line Ramban.
The event was inaugurated by District Youth Services and Sports Officer RambanDharm Veer Singh.
The inaugural ceremony began with a pledge to keep society free from drugs, emphasizing the importance of sports as a means to deter youth from harmful activities.
A total of 159 athletes showcased their skills and talent in various athletic events.
Speaking on the occasion, District Youth Services and Sports Officer (DYSSO) Ramban advised the participating students to maintain team spirit, cooperation and coordination while participating in the sports competitions.