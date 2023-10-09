Inter Zone District level Athletic meet kickstarts in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Oct 9: The Department of Youth Services and Sports Ganderbal kick-started a captivating inter-district-level Athletic meet for boys and Girls at Qamaria Stadium Ganderbal in which all four Zones of the district participated.
The young athletes are not only competing for glory but also embodying the spirit of unity and sportsmanship.
DYSSO Ganderbal, Sheikh Shafqat Iqbal visited the venue and personally monitored all the events and also interacted with the student-athletes. The officer also showed his personal interest in various track and field events of this meet and keenly observed the techniques of student-athletes.
He also encouraged the athletes as well as rectified their minute mistakes. The meritorious athletes of this mega meet were felicitated with their well-deserved medals by the senior officials of the department.
On the second day of the meet, various track and field events for Girls will be held as per the schedule.