Inter-Zone District Level Basketball Selection trials commence at BHSS Lar

Ganderbal: The Youth Services and Sports (YSS Ganderbal today started the process of selection of Basketball Players for the upcoming District Provincial level Basketball competitions.

The department provides a great opportunity to young players to showcase their talent and represent their District.

In this context, the trials are being conducted at the picturesque ground of BHSS Lar.

On the opening day, Selection trials were conducted for Boys in which a large number of student players from all four zones of the district enthusiastically participated.

The selected student players will participate in the upcoming inter-district provincial level competition which will be conducted very soon.

The selection trials for Girls will be conducted in the upcoming days.