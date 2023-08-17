INTERNATIONAL YOUTH GAMES CHAMPIONSHIP | AGS Krusan student wins gold medal

Kupwara: Arsalan Nabi Beigh, class 10th student of Army Goodwill School (AGS) Krusan in the Lolab area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district has made waves by winning a gold medal at the International Youth Games Championship held in Kathmandu, Nepal.

The games organised by Youth and Sports Development Organisation Nepal, witnessed a large number of players from across the globe.

Arsalan prevailed over all his opponents to win a gold and was felicitated on the occasion. "In the first round I defeated the Nepali opponent, in the second China and in the third round, the opponent from South Korea faced defeat at my hands and earned me a gold medal," Arsalan said.

Hailing from Wavoora village in Lolab, Arsalan has participated in various tournaments and bagged medals on most occasions. An alumnus of the Army Goodwill School, Krusan, Arsalan started his tryst with karate at the inter-school level. Currently, he is a regular face in the national circuit.