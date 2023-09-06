IOA unveils uniquely designed ceremonial dress, player kit for Hangzhou Asian Games

New Delhi, Sep 5: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA), on Tuesday, unveiled the official ceremonial dress & playing kit for the Indian contingent that will compete in the forthcoming Asian Games scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8.

The IOA also conducted a glittering send-off ceremony which was graced by Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Singh Thakur, IOA President and legendary sprinter PT Usha along with other senior officials.