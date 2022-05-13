IPL 2022: In the coming time, I hope he plays for India, performs well, says Umran Malik's father

Watching Umran bowl a searing spell in Jammu, Rashid recalled that the environment around their home looked as if Eid had arrived early.



"Our Eid was celebrated that day. Isse zyada khushi ki baat aur kya ho sakti hai (Couldn't have been a happier moment for us). Everyone in our neighbourhood was happy, whole of India was rejoicing that our child was doing great. We just hope that he plays for the country in future and makes the nation proud."



Rashid attributes his son's pace and stamina to inclination towards the game from childhood, including bowling for long hours in the searing heat of Jammu. "The (sandy) soil here (near his house) has made him reach where he is today. Playing on this soil has made him the bowler he is currently. From childhood, he had interest in playing cricket and bowling fast. He had a lot of stamina. From starting only, he used to say that I will play cricket.



"In Jammu, he used to go to play tournaments from morning till evening. We used to tell him not to play much under the sun, 'you will fall ill and your face will turn black'. He used to say, 'Papa, I have to see my life, not my face. I play cricket only, don't do any other work.' I thought, let's support him and people would say that your child plays very well, he delivers balls so well."