IPL 2022 making the right ‘pitch’ for thrilling contests

The league matches of IPL 2022 are being played across just four venues in Maharashtra -- Wankhede, DY Patil, Brabourne and MCA Stadium. As a result, a lot of matches are taking place at a single venue -- easily the most in the history of IPL -- and it is indeed a very challenging task for curators to maintain the quality of pitches.

When the 15th season of the cash-rich league started on March 26 with the clash between CSK and KKR, stakeholders had doubts over the sustainability of the pitches for a long period of time. But a total of 41 matches have been played so far and it has maintained the sporting nature.