IPL 2023 | 5 J&K cricketers to take part in Delhi Capitals trials

While Shubham has been playing for J&K for the last many years, he has also represented India at the Under-19 level. In the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign for J&K, Khajuria played some decent knocks. Jiyaad Magrey is upcoming talent and has got potential to make it big. Sharukh Dar who was overlooked by J&K selectors for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy is reckoned as the current fastest bowler of J&K after Umran Malik. He has been part of IPL teams as a net bowler. Mujtaba Yousuf did exceedingly well for the J&K in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. He has also been part of a couple of IPL franchises as a net bowler and has also been part of India junior side camps. Abid Mushtaq is a highly talented spin all-rounder. He has been consistently contributing with bat and ball for J&K during the last couple of years. In the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, Abid was one of the top performers for J&K despite the team not doing well as a unit.

Players have been asked to reach Delhi on Tuesday as the camp is likely to be held on October 26 and 27.