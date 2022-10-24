IPL 2023 | 5 J&K cricketers to take part in Delhi Capitals trials

Srinagar, Oct 24:Five cricketers from J&K have been called up by Delhi Capitals, an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise team, for the trial camp that will be placed in Delhi.
The franchisee is holding the trial camp to shortlist domestic players for the upcoming IPL 2023 season.
In Srinagar, Delhi Capitals held a selection trial. About 50 cricket players from J&K took part in those tryouts. Five players have been selected from that group by the franchise for the main trial camp, which will take place in Delhi on October 26 and 27.
The IPL side has called J&K’s senior batter Shubham Khajuria, young batter Jiyaad Magrey, highly talented right-arm pacer Sharukh Dar and left-arm pacer Mujtaba Yousuf. It has also been called spin allrounder Abid Mushtaq who has been in great form recently.
While Shubham has been playing for J&K for the last many years, he has also represented India at the Under-19 level. In the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign for J&K, Khajuria played some decent knocks. Jiyaad Magrey is upcoming talent and has got potential to make it big. Sharukh Dar who was overlooked by J&K selectors for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy is reckoned as the current fastest bowler of J&K after Umran Malik. He has been part of IPL teams as a net bowler. Mujtaba Yousuf did exceedingly well for the J&K in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. He has also been part of a couple of IPL franchises as a net bowler and has also been part of India junior side camps. Abid Mushtaq is a highly talented spin all-rounder. He has been consistently contributing with bat and ball for J&K during the last couple of years. In the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, Abid was one of the top performers for J&K despite the team not doing well as a unit.
Players have been asked to reach Delhi on Tuesday as the camp is likely to be held on October 26 and 27.
In Srinagar, the trials were held under Saba Karim, a former Indian cricketer, and Shantanu Chokhani— the Delhi Capitals scouts.
There is word that other franchisees are also holding camp cum trials ahead of the IPL player’s auction. They have called up players on the basis of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament performances.