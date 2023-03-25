IPL 2023 | Auqib Nabi selected as net bowler for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Srinagar: The top pace bowling all-rounder of J&K is going to serve as a net bowler for Sunrisers Hyderabad during Indian Premier League 2023.

Auqib who is a top all-rounder in J&K and an essential part of all formats is the eight J&K players to serve as a net bowler during the IPL 2023.

With that Auqib would be the second bowler from J&K in the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp as a net bowler. Tahir Bhat has already joined the squad as a net bowler. Sunrisers Hyderabad camp is being held at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium Hyderabad. Auqib joined the team on Friday.

It takes the total count of J&K players in Sunrisers Hyderabad to five with Abdul Samad, Umran Malik and Vivrant Sharma already a part of the playing squad.