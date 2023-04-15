IPL-2023 | Auqib working hard to prove his mettle in IPL

Auqib, who is widely regarded in J&K's cricket community and who in recent years has emerged as the top-speed all-rounder for J&K's senior side, is now participating in the IPL 2023 as a net bowler for the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise. He is a second speed bowler from J&K in the Sunrisers camp, the other being Tahir Bhat.

The franchisee already has got three players, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik and Vivrant Sharma from J&K in its main squad. Vivrant last season also served as a net bowler for the Sunrisers and this season was brought for a whopping Rs 2.60 cr in the auction.