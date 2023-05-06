IPL 2023 | CSK clinch 1st win against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians at Chepauk since 2011

This was the second instance of CSK beating MI in both league games in a season, the first having come in 2014. In their first encounter, CSK managed to defeat MI by 7 wickets. In their second encounter, CSK won the game by 4 wickets. Overall both teams have faced each other 36 times and MI has won 20 games while CSK have won 16 of them.

In their last five games, CSK have won 4 while MI has won only 1.