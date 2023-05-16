IPL 2023: Dog bite rules out Arjun Tendulkar from Lucknow Super Giants clash

Arjun has played 4 matches for MI this IPL and he has picked up three wickets. His best figure in IPL is 1/9 against the Titans. After playing 4 games though, he was left out of MI's Playing XI and since that point, he has been benched.

Akash Madhwal and Kumar Kartikeya in the team have left no room for Arjun to force his way back into the team.

The Indian all-rounder, who shifted base to Goa to play Ranji Trophy cricket last season, was bought by five-time IPL winners MI for Rs 30 lakh in the IPL 2023 auction.