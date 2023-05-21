IPL 2023: Green's century guides Mumbai Indians to 8-wicket win over SRH

Mumbai: Cameron Green struck a brilliant unfinished century and Rohit Sharma smashed a half-century as Mumbai Indians comprehensively chased down a stiff target in their must-win encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians needed to win the match to maintain their chances of reaching the Playoffs, and their progress will now depend on the result of the last preliminary league match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans at Bengaluru. If RCB win the match, they will go through with a better net run rate. Mumbai Indians, however, fulfilled their part of the bargain by scoring a comprehensive victory which took them to 16 points.

Green completed his century off the final ball of the 18th over, taking 47 balls to reach the milestone. Rohit Sharma contributed 56 off 27 deliveries as Mumbai Indians raced to 201/2 off 18 overs, chasing Sunrisers Hyderabad's score of 200/5 made possible by half-centuries by Vivrant Sharma (69) and Mayank Agarwal (83), who shared a 140-run stand for the opening wicket.