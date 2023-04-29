IPL 2023 | Gujarat Titans beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets

Kolkata, Apr 29: An explosive half-century by Vijay Shankar and classy knocks from Shubman Gill and David Miller powered Gujarat Titans (GT) to a seven-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.
With this win, GT are the new table-toppers with 12 points, having won six matches out of eight. KKR are at the seventh position with three wins and six losses. Chasing 180, GT started really well. Shubman Gill made his intentions clear by smashing Harshit Rana for four boundaries in the third over.
However, Andre Russell, the birthday boy struck to end Wriddhiman Saha's stay at the crease, which lasted 10 balls and yielded 10 runs only. Harshit took a simple catch at midwicket. GT were 41/1 at that point.
Skipper Hardik Pandya joined Gill at the crease and a boundary from the latter helped GT cross the 50-run mark in 5.2 overs.
At the end of the powerplay in six overs, GT were 52/1, with Pandya (5*) and Gill (35*) unbeaten.
The duo took GT halfway through the innings without any further damage. At the end of 10 overs, GT were 89/1, with Gill (48*) and Pandya (25*) unbeaten at the crease.
Harshit and Sunil Narine turned the game in KKR's favour, sending back Pandya (26 of 20 balls with two fours and a six) and Gill (49 of 35 balls with eight fours) quickly. GT were reduced to 93/3 in 11.2 overs.
It was for the duo of Vijay Shankar and David Miller to carry on with the chase. GT reached the 100-run mark in 12.3 overs.
With GT in a tricky situation, as 69 was needed in the final six overs, Miller relieved some pressure by hitting Suyash Sharma for two consecutive sixes in the 15th over.
At the end of 15 overs, GT were 129/3, with Miller (26*) and Shankar (12*) unbeaten at the crease. They needed 51 runs in the final five overs.
The 16th over by Andre Russell gave 13 runs, reducing the deficit to 38 runs in the final four overs.
Varun Chakravarthy, playing his 50th match for KKR, was hit for 24 runs in the next over, including three sixes and a four by Shankar. GT needed 14 runs in the final three overs.