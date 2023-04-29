IPL 2023 | Gujarat Titans beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets

With this win, GT are the new table-toppers with 12 points, having won six matches out of eight. KKR are at the seventh position with three wins and six losses. Chasing 180, GT started really well. Shubman Gill made his intentions clear by smashing Harshit Rana for four boundaries in the third over.

However, Andre Russell, the birthday boy struck to end Wriddhiman Saha's stay at the crease, which lasted 10 balls and yielded 10 runs only. Harshit took a simple catch at midwicket. GT were 41/1 at that point.