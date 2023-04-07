IPL 2023 | Kashmir pacer Tahir Bhat honing his skills with Sunrisers Hyderabad

Srinagar, Apr 7: With the experience of bowling at elite players at Sunrisers Hyderabad's net sessions in the ongoing India Premier League (IPL) 2023, talented Kashmir pacer Muhammad Tahir Bhat is optimistic about his ability to advance his skill set.
Muhammad Tahir Bhat of Srinagar is one of the eight J&K bowlers part of ongoing cash-rich IPL 2023 as net bowlers with different franchise teams.
Tahir Bhat alongwith another pace all-rounder from Kashmir Auqib Nabi are part of Sunrisers Hyderabad as net bowlers. The Franchisee already have got three players, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik and Vivrant Sharma from J&K in its main squad.
Among other players, Abid Mushtaq is with CSK, Mujtaba Yousif is with CSK, Basit Bashir is with MI, Waseem Bashir is with LSG, Umar Nazir is with PBKS and Samiullah Dar is with KKR.
Being part of the franchisee sides as a net bowler is an encouraging thing as it was out of being a net bowler, Umran Malik went on to emerge as the hottest property in Indian cricket right now.
Tahir is hoping to achieve similar success by following the path of Malik and Vivrant Sharma who was also last season Hyderbad's net bowler.
"Happy to be here and Alhamdulillah I am doing well in the nets. If everything works well, I may be able to impress selectors and lot of big things can happen," Tahir said.
"To be part of the IPL team is a dream come true and for me, it is a great opportunity to achieve something big".
The Srinagar-based pacer who has represented J&K in Ranji Trophy besides in various age group tournaments said that the head coach of Hyderabad Sunrisers, Legendary West Indian Brian Lara was impressed with him.
"Both Brian Lara and South Africa Legend Dale Steyn speak and treat everyone very well. Lara while watching me bowl at the nets asked me my name and also enquired whether I stay with them or not," Tahir said.
The tall lanky pacer who is nicknamed Anderson in Kashmir said that it is going to be helpful for him to be part of World class players and bowl at top-level batters.
"It will help a lot because till now I had never got this kind of opportunity. I am able to stay with such big players, listen to them, learn from them and also able to bowl at them during practice. Sunrisers Hyderabad dressing room is like a family where everyone is treated equally, " Tahir revealed about the Hyderabad setup.
He said that Team India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Afghanistan pacer Fazal Farooqi have been helpful.
"Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Farooqi bhai are always there and ever ready to share tips and their experience with players like me. They calmly and in a friendly manner teach you about very minute things of pace bowling, " he said.
Speaking about the support from Abdul Samad and Umran Malik, he said," Both Samad and Umran are great human beings. They have been giving a lot of support and encouragement. They are always there to support and help you".
Tahir alongwith the rest of Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently in Lucknow for its next match against Lukhnow Super Giants on April 7.
"I have also been previously part of the IPL franchise side but that time camp was for three days only. It is the first time I am part of the proper squad and travels with them," Tahir said.