IPL 2023 | Openers, bowlers help Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 57 runs

Yashasvi Jaiswal showed his full range of shots by hitting Khaleel Ahmed for five fours to be 20/0 in the opening over. With the ball, Trent Boult took out impact player Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey on back-to-back balls to leave Delhi at 0/2 in their opening over.

That set the tone for Rajasthan's 57-run victory over Delhi and propelled them to go on top of the ten-team points table. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler smashed half-centuries in a rollicking 98-run opening partnership, including slamming 14 boundaries in the first six overs.