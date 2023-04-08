IPL 2023 | Openers, bowlers help Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 57 runs

Guwahati, Apr 8: The first over in both innings of the Rajasthan Royals-Delhi Capitals clash in IPL 2023 at the Barsapara Cricket Ground on Saturday literally made the difference between the two teams apparent.
Yashasvi Jaiswal showed his full range of shots by hitting Khaleel Ahmed for five fours to be 20/0 in the opening over. With the ball, Trent Boult took out impact player Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey on back-to-back balls to leave Delhi at 0/2 in their opening over.
That set the tone for Rajasthan's 57-run victory over Delhi and propelled them to go on top of the ten-team points table. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler smashed half-centuries in a rollicking 98-run opening partnership, including slamming 14 boundaries in the first six overs.
Though DC clawed back with three quick wickets in the middle overs, Shimron Hetmyer provided for the finishing touch with 38 not out to propel Rajasthan to 199/4. In reply, Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal picked 3/29 and 3/27 respectively to restrict Delhi to 142/9 in 20 overs.
Captain David Warner's 65 off 55 balls was the lone bright spot in a dull batting show as Delhi crashed to their third consecutive defeat of the tournament.
Jaiswal began the onslaught with five fours off Khaleel -- a pull-over midwicket was followed by a cut through deep third man (and aided by a misfield). He then drove through extra cover, chipped over long-on, and steered over a short third man to push Delhi on backfoot straight away.
Buttler joined the boundary-hitting party by taking three boundaries off Anrich Nortje in the second over. He had a life on 18 when Nortje went running from mid-on and covered great ground, but couldn't hold on to the catch as Rajasthan brought up their fifty in just four overs.
Jaiswal continued to be exquisite in his stroke play, taking three boundaries off Axar Patel through a switch hit, cut and sweep. He continued to take runs off the left-arm spinner, cutting through the off-side and following it up with a gentle flick between deep mid-wicket and long-on to reach his fifty in 25 balls.
While Buttler took two boundaries off Kuldeep Yadav in the eighth over, Jaiswal cracked the first six of the match by launching him high over long-off. The partnership came to an end when Jaiswal went for a cross-bat shot off a bouncer from Mukesh Kumar, but gave a top-edge for the bowler to complete a simple caught and bowled dismissal.
Delhi bounced back as Sanju Samson fell for a four-ball duck, holing out to long-on off Kuldeep, while Riyan Parag, playing in his 50th IPL game, completely missed a slower delivery from Rovman Powell to see his stumps in disarray.
But Buttler marched forward to get his fifty in 31 balls by pulling Axar over cow corner for six. He then broke a spell of 20 boundary-less balls with back-to-back fours off Mukesh. Hetmyer began giving finishing touches with loft and drive off Powell for six and four respectively.