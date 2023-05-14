IPL 2023 | Rajasthan Royals register 3rd lowest score in IPL history against RCB

Jaipur, May 14: Rajasthan Royals registered an unwanted record in their list after losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.
Chasing a total of 172, RR ended their innings by scoring the third-lowest score in IPL history. They bundled out 59 in 10.3 overs. RCB won the match by massive 112 runs in Jaipur on Sunday. RCB has the record of scoring the lowest total in the IPL tournament, they were bundled out of 49 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017. Meanwhile, RR also have the second-lowest total in their name as they scored just 58 runs against the same opponent RCB in the year 2009.
While chasing a target of 172, RR batters failed to deal with the intensity and aggression of the RCB bowlers. Mohammed Siraj set the tone of the game as he dismissed in-form batter Yashasvi Jaiswal for a two-ball duck. Jos Buttler's poor run with the bat continued as he followed the footsteps of his partner for a score of a two-ball duck.
RR skipper Samson played a half-committed shot which went straight into the hands of Anuj Rawat. After facing 10 balls, RR had lost their three batters for a score of 7. As Buttler and Samson became the victims of Parnell, the middle-order battlers were left with too much to do in the next 18 overs.