IPL 2023 | Rajasthan Royals register 3rd lowest score in IPL history against RCB

While chasing a target of 172, RR batters failed to deal with the intensity and aggression of the RCB bowlers. Mohammed Siraj set the tone of the game as he dismissed in-form batter Yashasvi Jaiswal for a two-ball duck. Jos Buttler's poor run with the bat continued as he followed the footsteps of his partner for a score of a two-ball duck.

RR skipper Samson played a half-committed shot which went straight into the hands of Anuj Rawat. After facing 10 balls, RR had lost their three batters for a score of 7. As Buttler and Samson became the victims of Parnell, the middle-order battlers were left with too much to do in the next 18 overs.