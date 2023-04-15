IPL 2023: RCB registers 23-run victory against DC

In the hunt for their first victory in the IPL 2023 Delhi Capitals found themselves stuck in an endless nightmare as they lost three wickets in 2.2 overs. Anuj Rawat ensured that Prithvi Shaw’s poor form continued as he sent the right-handed batter back to the pavilion with a precise throw to send the bails flying in the air. Shaw walked back to the pavilion with a golden duck in his account.

Before Delhi could regroup, Wayne Parnell got the wicket of Mitchell Marsh in the second over to send Australia back for a four-ball duck.