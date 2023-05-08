IPL 2023 | Remember whatever you learn here, work on that at home: Dhoni to Mujtaba Yousuf

"It is such a lovely feeling whenever you talk to him. He is a great person and always helpful. He gave me simple advice. He said, whatever you learn here do remember that and practice that back home," Mujtaba revealed.

Mujtaba said that being part of the IPL side is a golden opportunity for youngsters like him to learn and improve their game.

"In the IPL camp, you get to learn a lot of things. I have been working on a few points and things with the coaches here and Insha Allah that is going to help me a great deal when I play for J&K in the upcoming season," the young talented pacer said.