IPL 2023 | Samad ecstatic after his last-ball heroics against Rajasthan Royals

In the last over, Sunrisers Hyderabad needed 17 runs to win. Abdul Samad delivered the winning run for his team on the last ball. Samad succeeded in winning the game for Hyderabad by hitting the final ball for a six, despite the drama that ensued.

Rajasthan's impact player Obed McCoy put down a sitter on the first ball as Samad ran two. The batter then hit Sandeep Sharma for a maximum. Samad then completed another double but Sandeep brought things under control as the over proceeded. With five required on the final delivery, Samad failed to get the desired connection and handed a simple catch to the long-off fielder but it was signalled no-ball, thus reducing the task to four off one ball. Samad then sealed the match with another maximum thus keeping hopes of Sunrisers alive in the tournament.