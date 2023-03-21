IPL 2023 | Samiullah Dar joins Kolkata Knight Riders as net-bowler

Srinagar, Mar 21: In a major boost, the young talented fast bowler from Srinagar, Samiullah Dar has joined Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders as a net bowler for the pre-IPL 2023 camp in Kolkata.
The highly talented tall 25-year-old fast bowler from Srinagar was last year’s highest wicket-taker in the talent hunt tournament conducted by J&K Cricket Association.
Despite being the highest wicket-taker, Samiullah was unable to find a place in any of the J&K cricket team squads last season. However, his impressive show during the talent hunt has not all gone to waste as the lanky pacer has now found a place in the Kolkata Knight Riders camp. For a young pacer like Samiullah, this opportunity to learn from top coaches and bowl at top cricketers is going to be a major boost.
Samiullah has already joined the training camp at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. He was part of training yesterday and also on Monday. However, due to rain, the training was held indoors.
“It is a big opportunity for a player like me to train and bowl at World class players. It is going to help me a great deal and I will be learning new things during the camp,” Samiullah told Greater Kashmir.
“I already have joined the training. Today is the second day of the training but due to bad weather, the training was held indoors,” Samiullah said.
The talented pacer from Srinagar said that for the last three years, he has been pursuing a master’s degree in Delhi and playing University cricket in the city.
“For the last three years, I have been pursuing my master’s degree in Delhi. I participate in the University level cricket and Delhi Cricket Association league as well. I have been doing well in both and spotters reckoned my name to the franchise,” he said.
“It is a dream for any cricketer to be part of the IPL team setup. I am lucky to be the one and now it is upto me to take its full advantage,” he said.