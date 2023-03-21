IPL 2023 | Samiullah Dar joins Kolkata Knight Riders as net-bowler

Despite being the highest wicket-taker, Samiullah was unable to find a place in any of the J&K cricket team squads last season. However, his impressive show during the talent hunt has not all gone to waste as the lanky pacer has now found a place in the Kolkata Knight Riders camp. For a young pacer like Samiullah, this opportunity to learn from top coaches and bowl at top cricketers is going to be a major boost.

Samiullah has already joined the training camp at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. He was part of training yesterday and also on Monday. However, due to rain, the training was held indoors.