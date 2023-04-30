IPL 2023 | Sikandar Raza’s last-ball heroics helps PBKS prevail over CSK

Devon Conway’s sublime innings of unbeaten 92 off 52, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 37 off 31 and MS Dhoni’s consecutive sixes off the last two balls CSK posted 200/4 after opting to bat first.

In reply, PBKS started in fine fashion with skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran going after the pacers and the pair added on 50 runs before Dhawan got out and King posted 62/1 at the end of the Power-play.