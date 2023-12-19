IPL AUCTION 2024 | Mitchell Starc sold to KKR for all-time high Rs 24.75 crore

Dubai, Dec 19: Australia pacer Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history as he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a record-breaking Rs 24.75 crore in the third round of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 mini-auction held here on Tuesday.

The Australian left-arm pacer Starc is returning to IPL action after eight years. The auction room buzzed with excitement as the bidding war escalated, and the price tag soared over Rs 7 Cr in the blink of an eye.

The Mumbai Indians seized control of the bidding frenzy, establishing a clear lead at Rs. 9.60 Cr. Just when it seemed like they were in the driver’s seat, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made a dramatic entry into the fray, throwing their hat into the ring with a bid of Rs. 9.80 Cr. The Gujarat Titans, not to be left behind, entered the intense competition after the bid crossed the Rs. 10 Cr mark.

The Kolkata Knight Riders, displaying unwavering determination, made a bold move, holding their ground at Rs. 18.75 Cr. However, the Gujarat Titans responded with an audacious bid of Rs. 20.50 Cr, breaking new ground and setting the stage for the player to potentially become the league’s priciest asset.

The Kolkata Knight Riders, were not ready to surrender and made a calculated bid of Rs. 20.75 Cr for the pacer, making him the most expensive acquisition in the history of the IPL.

The Gujarat Titans, not ready to concede defeat, swiftly countered with a bid of Rs. 23.50 Cr, leaving the auction room in a state of uproar.

Finally, with a winning bid of Rs. 24.75 Cr, the Kolkata Knight Riders emerged triumphant, securing the player amidst cheers and applause.

West Indian speedster Alzarri Joseph was bought by Royal Chalengers Bangalore (CSK) for Rs 11.5 Cr. The young and fiery fast bowler, known for his blistering pace and ability to rattle the stumps, became the centre of a fierce bidding war that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

As the auctioneer’s voice resonated through the room, CSK wasted no time in opening the bidding for Joseph, signalling their interest in the talented West Indian. Joseph, who had previously plied his trade for JSK in the South African T20 league, was now at the centre of attention as the bidding war unfolded.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) were quick to join the fray, determined not to let go of this potential game-changer. The bid escalated rapidly, with Deccan Chargers taking the lead at 3 crore, showcasing their

eagerness to secure Joseph’s services.

The excitement reached new heights when the Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) entered the scene, driving the bid past the 4 and 5-crore marks.

Known for his ability to crank up the speedometer to north of 140kph and deliver two bouncers in an over, Joseph had suddenly transformed from a 13th-round CPL pick to one of the most sought-after players in the IPL auction room.

LSG, determined to bolster their bowling attack, seized the initiative, pushing the bid to 6.4 crore. However, the unexpected twist came when former Zimbabwe cricketer and coach Andy Flower, who had previously worked with Joseph at St Lucia Kings in the CPL, entered the scene. The reunion sparked a bidding frenzy, and soon Joseph’s price tag skyrocketed to an eye-watering 10 crore.

RCB, known for their aggressive approach, outmaneuvered LSG with a whopping bid of 11.5 crore, putting them in the driver’s seat for securing Joseph’s services.

The room fell silent as CSK deliberated their options, realising they were running out of financial firepower. Ultimately, the gavel fell, and Alzarri Joseph was officially sold to RCB for 11.5 crore, marking a momentous chapter in the young West Indian’s career.

Indian Chetan Sakariya was sold to KKR for Rs 50 lakh, Umesh Yadav was bought by GT for Rs 5.8 Cr, whereas LSG got the service of Shivam Mavi for Rs 6.4 Cr.

Sri Lanka’s left-arm pacer and the most expensive player in the Lankan Premier League (LPL) Dilshan Madushanka entered the bidding war at 50 lakh as LSG opened the bidding war. Mumbai Indians entered the fray and raised the price to Rs 3 Cr. After a tussle between LSG and MI, it was Mahela Jayawardene, who held his nerve till the end and claimed the service of Madushanka for Rs 4.6 Cr.