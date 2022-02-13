IPL auction: KKR picks Kashmir pacer Rasikh Salam

Srinagar, Feb 13: In a significant redemption for Kashmir young pacer Rasikh Salam, Kolkata Knight Riders have bought the right arm pacer for their side in the ongoing Indian Premier League mega auction 2022 in Bengaluru.
Rasikh who has previously played in IPL for Mumbai Indians was bought by KKR for Rs 20 lakhs.
It is major redemption for the young cricketer from Ashmuji area of Kulgam who made comeback to professional cricket recently after serving two year ban on age discrepancy.
Rasikh recently played for J&K Under-25 side and performed well. However, he was still left out of J&K Ranji Trophy side.
During his two year ban, Rasikh trained in Mumbai Indians academy in Mumbai.