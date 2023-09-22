IPL ecosystem value pegged at Rs 92,500 crore

In US dollar terms, this translates to a growth from $10.9 billion to $11.2 billion, representing an increase of approximately 3.3 per cent.

The league has always been a spectacle of cricket, business and entertainment. And this year was no exception, as the league continued to captivate audiences, both on television and digital platforms, the report said.

According to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, the IPL telecast on the Star Sports Network attracted a staggering 505 million viewers with an impressive watch time of 427.1 billion minutes. On the digital front, JioCinema reported that 449 million viewers tuned in on its platform, with over 126 million viewers choosing connected TV options to savour the IPL action.