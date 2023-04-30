IPL has allowed youngsters to dream big: Sachin Tendulkar

The 42nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday will be the 1000th match of this cash-rich league, making this another landmark in the rich and decorated history of the tournament. In a video posted by the official Twitter handle of IPL, Sachin said, “1000th game. Wow. The time has flown by so quickly. Big congratulations to BCCI. It is a huge achievement. More so when you see how the tournament has grown in stature. I remember in 2008 it was the first season, I was a part of it and now I am here in a different capacity. It is always a pleasure to be a part of the tournament. It is by far the biggest tournament in the world, it has given so many opportunities to cricketers in India and the world. It is a tournament which has allowed youngsters to dream big.”