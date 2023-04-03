‘IPL Wall of Fame’ inaugurated in Jammu

Srinagar: The ‘IPL Wall of Fame’ which displays cutouts and pictures of IPL players was inaugurated at Radisson Blu Hotel, Jammu on Saturday.

The framed picture wall was made as a tribute to the IPL players especially Umran Malik, Abdul Samad, Vivrant Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak and Avinash, which was inaugurated by Member of J&K Sports Council, Ranjeet Kalra in the presence of former Ranji trophy captain Kavaljit Singh, international cricketer Surinder Bagal and JKCA media manager Rajesh Dhar.

The Radisson Blu has also announced special concessions on food and beverages to all JKCA registered players for the whole IPL season.