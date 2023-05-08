Ishan Kishan named as Rahul’s replacement for India’s WTC final against Australia

Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav have been named as stand-by players for the high-stakes match, as per a press release from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). KL Rahul suffered an injury to his right upper thigh while fielding during Match 43rd of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 1.

After consultations with specialists, it has been decided that Rahul will undergo surgery at the earliest followed by rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for the same. He is ruled out of the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.