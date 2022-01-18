ISL 2021-22 | FC Goa look to win against SC East Bengal

Bambolim (Goa), Jan 18: Unbeaten in their last three games, FC Goa will look to climb up the points table when they take on winless SC East Bengal in the 2021-22 Hero Indian Super League at the Athletic Stadium, here on Wednesday.
A win on Wednesday will see Goa move up from the bottom half of the table and close the gap on the top four teams, and against SC East Bengal they will fancy their chances.
FC Goa haven’t really burst to life under Derrick Pereira but the veteran coach has managed to remain unbeaten in the last three outings, playing out a 1-1 draw against NorthEast United FC in their last game. Jorge Ortiz has looked extremely sharp for the Gaurs even though they had the likes of Edu Bedia and Ivan Gonzalez missing against NorthEast United.
“When I came in, I did not want to change too much. We kept the same formation, the 3-4-3 system but just adjusted the structure and the boys have responded well. There is always scope for improvement and we will look to do well in the coming days,” said Pereira on the eve of the game.
Speaking of the opponents, Pereira added, “Defensively, in the last three matches they have fought well. Instead of focusing more on them, we will look at the details where we get the better of them and break their defence and at the same time see that we keep a good balance to counter their attacks.”