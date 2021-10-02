Islamia College conducts road race

Srinagar: Islamia College of Science and Commerce conducted its annual road race from Nishat Crossing to Duck Park Foreshore road here on Saturday.

The race was flagged off by the College Principal Prof. Sheikh Ajaz Bashir.

Suhail Nissar emerged as winner in the race while Waseem Ahmad of B. Sc Non. Med. claimed second place. Shahid Hussain Buhroo of B. Sc (Honrs) Zoology and Amir Hussain Bhat of B. Com (Hons) claimed the third and fourth place. Muzammil Hilal of B.Sc (Non- Med.) claimed fifth spot.