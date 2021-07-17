IST EDITION OF PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE 2021| J&K Bank, Hyderya Sports FC emerge winners

Srinagar: J&K Bank defeated SCFA by four goals to nil in the ongoing Professional League Football Tournamnet 2021 today at Synthetic Turf TRC Srinagar.

The First match was played between J&K Bank XI v/s SCFA. The first goal was scored by Adnan of J&K Bank in the 4th minute.

In the 29th minute of first half J&K Bank XI scored another goal by a share mistake of SCFA players. The Ist half score was 2:0 infavour of J&K Bank XI.

The 3rd goal of the match was scored by J&K Bank in 71st minute. In the dying moments Adnan scored 4th Goal of the match. The match ended with J&K Bank defeating SCFA by 4 goals to Nil. Adnan from J&K Bank was declared Man of the match.

The second match was played between Hyderya Sports FC and Real Kashmir FC. In the Ist minute of the match a penalty kick was awarded to Hyderya Sports FC for a handball offence in the penalty area. Gagan of Hyderya Sports made no mistake in converting the penalty and gave his Club a 1:0 Lead. Real Kashmir FC put their efforts and their expertise to level the score, but could not succeed because of the tough opposition by defenders of the Hyderya Sports.