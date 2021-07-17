IST EDITION OF PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE 2021| J&K Bank, Hyderya Sports FC emerge winners

Srinagar: J&K Bank defeated SCFA by four goals to nil in the ongoing Professional League Football Tournamnet 2021 today at Synthetic Turf TRC Srinagar.
The First match was played between J&K Bank XI v/s SCFA. The first goal was scored by Adnan of J&K Bank in the 4th minute.
In the 29th minute of first half J&K Bank XI scored another goal by a share mistake of SCFA players. The Ist half score was 2:0 infavour of J&K Bank XI.
The 3rd goal of the match was scored by J&K Bank in 71st minute. In the dying moments Adnan scored 4th Goal of the match. The match ended with J&K Bank defeating SCFA by 4 goals to Nil. Adnan from J&K Bank was declared Man of the match.
The second match was played between Hyderya Sports FC and Real Kashmir FC. In the Ist minute of the match a penalty kick was awarded to Hyderya Sports FC for a handball offence in the penalty area. Gagan of Hyderya Sports made no mistake in converting the penalty and gave his Club a 1:0 Lead. Real Kashmir FC put their efforts and their expertise to level the score, but could not succeed because of the tough opposition by defenders of the Hyderya Sports.
The Ist half score was 1:0 infavour of Hydera Sports FC. The 2nd half stated with the brisk note and Real Kashmir FC made certain beautiful moves at the goal which resulted in a beautiful goal scored by Sahil, thus equalized the score. The 2nd half of the game saw many ups and downs and attacks and counter attacks.
Real Kashmir FC forward made another attempt at goal but their ill luck the ball hit the cross bar. Immediately after Hyderya Sports FC also tried a beautiful short at RKFC goal but the goalkeeper made a brilliant save. Both the Clubs won laurels from the spectators for their magnificent ball control shooting and man to man marking. In the 85th minute Shahnawaz of Hyderya Sports FC made a superb attempt from the midfield and scored a class goal and kept the goalkeeper surprised. Thus Hyderya Sports FC defeated RKFC by 2 goals to one. Shahnawaz Bashir of Hyderya Sports FC was declared as a Man of the match.