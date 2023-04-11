‘It is best innings of my life’: KKR’s Rinku Singh on his match-winning knock against GT in IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Rinku Singh’s five consecutive sixes in the last over took the win away from Gujarat Titans. The match was played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. “It is the best innings of my life. It never crossed my mind that I would hit five sixes in five balls. If you have belief, things can happen. I had almost done something similar last year, but had lost the match (referring to his 40 off 15 balls against Lucknow Super Giants),” Rinku told ANI.

The batter said that the match was equally balanced but the dismissal of Venkatesh Iyer for 83 and later Rashid Khan’s hat-trick swung things in favour of GT. Rinku said that initially he was not even aware of the runs needed to win in the final over.