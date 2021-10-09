ITMA holds belt grading exam

Former martial art player turned Bollywood actor Mir Sarwar, was the chief guest at the function and distributed next colour belts and certificates among the qualifying students.

Shahbaz Hussain, Ayat Shabir and Faizan Fayaz appeared in the Yellow belt examination while Najeeb Ahmed, Seerat Zehra, Saba Nazir, Turab Hussain and Hiba Mirza appeared in the green belt examination.

Faiza Jaf appeared in Blue Belt while Rabiya Rafiq appeared in Red Belt examination.

Shahid Hilal Malik, Ashiq and Naveed appeared in black belt examination.