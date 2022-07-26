IUST conducts Kickboxing Championship

As per the statement, 270 athletes are taking part in the competition. The event is being organised in collaboration with the district Pulwama Kickboxing Association and supported by 42RR, Victor Force.

The Championship was inaugurated by Prof Naseer Iqbal (Registrar, IUST). Among others present were SSO Awantipora Muhammad. Yousuf, Commanding Officer 44 RR Colonel Rajkumar Singh.