IUST conducts Kickboxing Championship

Srinagar, July 26: A two-day Kick Boxing Championship was held on the campus of the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) in Awantipora on Tuesday.
As per the statement, 270 athletes are taking part in the competition. The event is being organised in collaboration with the district Pulwama Kickboxing Association and supported by 42RR, Victor Force.
The Championship was inaugurated by Prof Naseer Iqbal (Registrar, IUST). Among others present were SSO Awantipora Muhammad. Yousuf, Commanding Officer 44 RR Colonel Rajkumar Singh.
Welcoming the participants, Prof Iqbal said, “Youth need to utilize their energies in a positive manner and sports provide an excellent platform for the same.”
Sameer Wazir, Chairman Sports Committee informed the gathering that the University will be investing in the physical development of the students and will utilize its sports infrastructure for the overall development of the youth.