IUST Cricket Tournament concludes

Awantipora: School of Health Sciences won the 2nd Vice Chancellor’s Employees Cricket tournament by defeating School of Humanities and Social Sciences.

The week-long tournament organised by the Directorate of Physical Education IUST began on September 27.

Chief Guest, Registrar IUST Prof Naseer Iqbal who captained one of the teams of the tournament, expressed his satisfaction over the successful completion of the tournament which has contributed to sporting fervor within the University.

Assistant Director Physical Education, Dr Hilal Ahmad Rather who was the main organiser of this tournament while presenting the final proceedings said, “it is for the first time that such a mega event for employees have been organised at IUST in which more than 120 employees took part.

The aim of the tournament was to curtail the Psychological stress caused due to Covid-19 Pandemic.”

This initiative has been applauded by the Vice Chancellor, Registrar, staff and students of the university. Dr. Hilal further added that more such programs are starting very soon for students of University as well.

During the presentation ceremony, Man of the Match award was given to Tabashir Bashir from the School of Health Sciences team and Man of the Series was given to Dr Showkat Hussain Bhat from BVOC team.